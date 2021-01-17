It’s no secret that we’re obsessed with Schitt’s Creek here at Stylist.

If you’ve watched it, you’ll know exactly why. From its plethora of loveable characters to its soothing, no-stakes plot, there’s something for everyone to love about the show, which follows the story of the once-rich and powerful Rose family as they deal with the aftermath of bankruptcy.

In fact, the series, which came to an end in April last year, may just be the definition of feel-good TV – perhaps just one reason why so many people are discovering the show for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic.