Kate Winslet just revealed she is a big Schitt’s Creek fan – but she’s not the only celebrity to have done so
- Lauren Geall
The Hollywood actor revealed her love for Schitt’s Creek during a recent interview.
It’s no secret that we’re obsessed with Schitt’s Creek here at Stylist.
If you’ve watched it, you’ll know exactly why. From its plethora of loveable characters to its soothing, no-stakes plot, there’s something for everyone to love about the show, which follows the story of the once-rich and powerful Rose family as they deal with the aftermath of bankruptcy.
In fact, the series, which came to an end in April last year, may just be the definition of feel-good TV – perhaps just one reason why so many people are discovering the show for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic.
But it’s not just us ordinary folks who are head-over-heels with the Rose family’s adventures. Since the show first aired back in 2015, it’s amassed a healthy bunch of celebrity fans – including none other than Kate Winslet, whose name is mentioned in the show by Annie Murphy’s character, Alexis.
Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Winslet expressed her excitement at her name being included in the script, admitting that, despite not watching a lot of television, she’s obsessed with Schitt’s Creek.
“I completely wet myself when I saw it,” she replied when asked how she felt when her name came up. “I tried to immediately contact Dan Levy to thank him for putting me in my favourite show.”
She continued: “I think it’s the only show I watch, along with Normal People and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. I think those guys are so clever.”
However, as we’ve already mentioned, Winslet isn’t the only celebrity to show her support for the feel-good series.
Kelly Clarkson has made no secret of the fact that she’s a big Schitt’s Creek fan – alongside gushing about Eugene Levy (who plays Johnny) and how much she loves the show while presenting the award for best actor at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, she has also had multiple members of the cast appear on her talk show.
That includes Annie Murphy, who Clarkson joined on stage to perform a remix of A Little Bit Alexis, a song Murphy’s character sings in the show.
Other celebrity fans of the show include Michelle Obama, who invited the cast to appear on her and Barack Obama’s YouTube Original’s Dear Class Of 2020, and Mariah Carey, who appeared alongside the cast on the same broadcast.
Elton John, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jennifer Lawrence have also admitted to being fans of the show – and we wouldn’t be surprised if there were many more celebrity Schitt’s Creek lovers just waiting to reveal themselves.
Schitt’s Creek is available to stream on Netflix
