While Stone didn’t say whether or not she and Spears have connected since, she added that she has found herself relating to the singer more and more – especially in the wake of Spears’ fight to have her father removed from his role as conservator of her reported $60 million estate.

“It’s very hard to be a very successful woman and not have anyone control you, taking your finances and handling you,” Stone noted.

“Women, and, I’m sure, all of the young stars, get handled. There is a huge breaking point and there is a point where you get broken.”

She finished: “The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful. I can say certainly it’s been very out of control and very awful, more than once, in my life.”