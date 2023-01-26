Sharon Stone has always been upfront and honest about her experiences of working in Hollywood. Indeed, she made headlines last year when she revealed that she had been “tricked” into removing her underwear for that now-infamous scene from her 1993 movie Basic Instinct, where cameras filmed up her skirt. “That was how I saw my vagina shot for the first time,” the actor recalled in her memoir, The Beauty Of Living Twice. “Long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything, I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.’” Now, in a new interview, Stone has gone on to address the score of “misogynistic” male co-stars she has been forced to endure throughout her decades-long acting career, pointing out even as she does so that she is “not the most popular actor in town, because people don’t want to hear my, as they say, fucking opinions”.

In the wonderfully frank interview with Variety, all about her transcendental performance alongside Sam Smith at Saturday Night Live, Stone explains: “I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do. “They’re so misogynistic.” Watch Sharon Stone and Sam Smith’s SNL performance below:

Of course, there are a few exceptions to the rule – Smith and George C. Scott included. And, as Stone goes on to explain, she is absolutely not speaking about her Casino co-stars, either. “Now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys,” she says. “But I have worked with some really big stars who will literally talk out loud through my close-up, telling me what to do. “They just will not listen to me, and will not allow me to affect their performance with my performance. That’s not great acting.” “I mean, I get that you’re great and everybody thinks you’re wonderful,” she finishes. “But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience.”

It is not the first time that Stone has opened up about the realities of being a woman in the spotlight, of course. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, she shared that Britney Spears had reached out to her for help sometime around 2007. “Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life – about the time when people would recognise her for when she shaved her head – wanting me to help her,” said Stone. “I was in a very difficult time of my life and I couldn’t help myself. The truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help.”

While Stone didn’t say whether or not she and Spears have connected since, she added that she has found herself relating to the singer more and more – especially in the wake of Spears’ fight to have her father removed from his role as conservator of her reported $60 million (£48.4m) estate. “It’s very hard to be a very successful woman and not have anyone control you, taking your finances and handling you,” she noted. “Women, and, I’m sure, all of the young stars, get handled. There is a huge breaking point and there is a point where you get broken… I can say certainly it’s been very out of control and very awful, more than once, in my life.”

