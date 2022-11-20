Warning: this article contains minor spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy season 19.

It’s been an emotional week for Grey’s Anatomy fans. On Thursday, one of the show’s few surviving original cast members Ellen Pompeo announced she would be leaving Grey’s Anatomy at the end of season 19 in January.

And now, the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes has released a moving tribute to Pompeo and her much-loved character, Meredith.

Posting a series of images of her and Ellen together over the years on Instagram, Rhimes expressed her admiration for the “incomparable” Pompeo and her work on the show.