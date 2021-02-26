The big problem with Sienna Miller using the “mindset of being male”

Miller also admitted that she has used the “mindset of being male” when negotiating jobs, explaining why it’s a problem that women still feel the need to do this in order to progress.

She referred to the time she asked to be paid the same as her male co-star in a 2015 Broadway production: “I spoke to my agents and my lawyer, who are all women, and I said: ‘OK, I’m going to go in and negotiate as if I’m a man. I had to get myself into the mindset of being male to even have those discussions. That’s another product of the patriarchy we’ve grown up in. It’s depressing that we accepted that, along with all the advances and the misogyny. We took it because that’s what we were raised in.”

However, Miller insists that “the world is changing” and things are getting better.