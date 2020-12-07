Sienna Miller recalls “incredibly aggressive” battle with paparazzi

Sienna Miller is a very busy woman right now. Not only is she promoting her new film Wander Darkly, a potent romantic drama set for release on digital and on demand services later this week, but she’s also filming Netflix’s Anatomy Of A Scandal, a six-part series based on the international bestselling 2018 novel by Sarah Vaughan.

Speaking about her successful acting career, though, Miller has said that her incredible work ethic was born from a very difficult time in her life.

“There was so much noise that it was hard to think straight and focus on my work, which I always took very seriously,” she tells The Daily Beast.