Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s rape story combats the toxic myths around sexual assault

Warning: this article contains includes details of rape and sexual abuse which some readers may find triggering.

There are many unhelpful misconceptions about sexual assault – one of the most common of which is the idea that there’s always a violent struggle, leaving the victim with visible injuries, which acts as ‘proof’ of her story, of her resistance.

While this can be the case, according to Rape Crisis England and Wales, there “are many reasons why someone might not scream or struggle” in such a situation. In fact, many people find that they cannot move or speak at all – with experts noting that this “is a very common reaction”.