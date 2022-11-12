Extraordinarily single-minded, Evaristo has never waited for opportunity to come her way. Having started her artistic journey in drama, she started her own theatre group called the Theatre of Black Women back in the 80s. “That was the beginning of me doing what I wanted to do; the alternative was to leave drama school, look for work, not find it and give up,” she said.

As she transitioned into writing, she spent years working on her material, “Investing in it because it was giving me joy. I lived very cheaply and didn’t take a job that would take me away from my writing.”

Crucially, she said: “I always intended and visualised winning the Booker. The important thing was that I’d found the thing I wanted to do.”

And that was exploring the African diaspora through her writing, and making an active decision to talk about the experiences and lives of people who are still largely left out of mainstream discourse (despite how large the diaspora is).

“You have to be single-minded to achieve what you want,” she said.