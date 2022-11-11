Why are all of us, then, so obsessed with this idea of finding purpose, then?

“I think we just want to feel more,” Cotton told Stylist’s Lisa Smosarski at one point during her incredibly popular talk. “And that’s probably because we’re bombarded constantly by images on social media.”

Of course, this is the first time that Stylist Live has taken place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic – and Cotton spent some time talking about how the events of the past few years have changed us and our lives, for better or for worse.

“I think giving people the ability to work more flexibly – especially parents who, as we know, really struggle with getting that balance and childcare and the cost of it all – has been really brilliant,” said Cotton. “But there’s obviously been some very tough changes, too.

“I think any change probably ignites something in us, and ignites a lot of questions, and maybe we realise that we’ve got the capacity to change a lot more than we thought. We’re open to new things – and I feel quite hopeful. Yes, we all know there are systemic problems, global problems, environmental problems. We know that change has to take place, and solutions have to be found. And yes, I think we’re all collectively feeling the tension of that, but also hopefully the hopefulness of that as well.”