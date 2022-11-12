Stylist Live 2022: 3 pearls of wisdom from Self Esteem’s hilarious talk
The award-winning artist and Stylist cover star spoke openly about her self esteem, why she struggles with saying no and how she prioritises pleasure.
If you’ve managed to get your hands on a copy of this month’s Stylist magazine, you’ll have witnessed the magic that is Self Esteem.
Known behind the scenes as Rebecca Lucy Taylor, the artist has made a name for herself with her unapologetic, confidence-boosting anthems that have had us singing along in our droves.
And at today’s Stylist Live, she delivered even more of her signature wisdom in a hilarious talk filled with laugh-out-loud moments.
Taking to the stage alongside Stylist’s entertainment director Helen Bownass, Taylor answered questions on everything from her favourite thing about herself to how she prioritises pleasure. Keep reading to check out three of the best moments from today’s talk.
1. On how she feels about taking up space
Everyone should feel entitled to take up the space they deserve – and for Taylor, that means different things at different times.
“I think I was [intentionally taking up space] during my first few years as a solo artist, but where I’m at now, I’m actually quite shy,” she said.
“I know it sounds hilarious, but I actually don’t mind being like that. But I had to [take up space] to make the change and make the break. Yes, I’ll take up space and be like this, but it would be nice that if I want to be small, I can be small.”
She continued: “The goal of feminism for me is that I can be anything I want – I can be an arsehole if I want to be one.”
2. On why her self-esteem is flexible – and that’s OK
Self Esteem’s brand may represent self-love, but that doesn’t mean she feels confident about herself all the time. And while on stage at Stylist Live, she explained why she’s comfortable with that.
“I’ve had a bad few months, my self-esteem ain’t all that at the minute,” she told the crowd. “But I think that’s part of the journey, and the reality is, sometimes I feel invincible, and sometimes I don’t. But you don’t owe yourself a fully-formed, consistent version of yourself.”
She continued: “However, I think my base level is pretty high. Mainly because I can’t be arsed – I’ve lost 36 years of being like, ‘Sorry, thank you, please like me’, different things like that. My self-esteem is born out of this lethargy to feel shame.”
3. On how she prioritises pleasure
To finish the talk, Taylor was asked how she embodies the title of her second studio album, Prioritise Pleasure – and her answer was deliciously simple.
“This has been my shittest answer since the album came out, but it’s going home when I want to,” she said. “And I also masturbate.”
Image: Bronac McNeill