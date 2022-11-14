The internet can be a pretty unsavoury place at times, but every once in a while, you’re greeted by the kind of content that immediately puts a smile on your face. And today is one of those days – thanks to none other than the fanboy that is Stormzy.

Taking to Instagram last night during the MTV EMAs, Stormzy revealed he had a mission for the night: to secure a selfie with the one and only Taylor Swift.

Seeing celebrities freak out over each other is exciting enough, but Stormzy’s journey was made even more iconic by his decision to film the whole experience for his fans.