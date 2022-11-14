Stormzy’s mission to take a selfie with Taylor Swift at the EMAs is everything
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The internet is obsessed with Stormzy’s dedication to taking a selfie with Taylor Swift at last night’s EMAs – and so are we.
The internet can be a pretty unsavoury place at times, but every once in a while, you’re greeted by the kind of content that immediately puts a smile on your face. And today is one of those days – thanks to none other than the fanboy that is Stormzy.
Taking to Instagram last night during the MTV EMAs, Stormzy revealed he had a mission for the night: to secure a selfie with the one and only Taylor Swift.
Seeing celebrities freak out over each other is exciting enough, but Stormzy’s journey was made even more iconic by his decision to film the whole experience for his fans.
“Man’s trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift – I’m looking for Taylor Swift. Taylor where you at? I want a selfie Taylor,” he said in a video uploaded to his Instagram stories.
In a follow-up video, Stormzy delivers the news that he will indeed be meeting the woman of the night, and shows himself getting excited ahead of the big moment as he tells everyone around him to “relax”.
It wasn’t long after that that Stormzy delivered the moment everyone was waiting for – his long-awaited Swift selfie.
The picture, which he uploaded to both his stories and Instagram feed, shows the pair smiling together while Swift clasps a glass of white wine in her hands.
He then followed up that post with another picture of him smiling, accompanied by the caption “so happy”. If that doesn’t warm your heart, we don’t know what will.
Of course, Swift’s selfie with Stormzy was only one of the big moments from her night, after the much-loved singer-songwriter took home four of the six gongs she was up for – best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video.
Swift, whose new album, Midnights, came out last month, paid tribute to her fans as she accepted the awards, thanking them for their support throughout her career.
“You have no idea how much this even means to me to do this as a career,” she said after accepting the best artist award.
“There’s not a single moment I take that for granted. I love you so much, I can’t believe I get to do this as a job, and it’s all because of you.”
Stormzy also had a big night, performing his latest single Firebabe alongside Debbie to the packed arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Images: Getty