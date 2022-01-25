Tess Holliday had the best response to a woman who tried to body shame her at the doctors

“I looked at her, took a breath and I said – and I still can’t believe this, look at me smiling, I’m so proud of myself – I looked at her and I said, ‘Ma’am, I am one of the most famous plus-size models in the world; I think I’m doing OK’,” Holliday said, followed by a scream of excitement.

“She just went, ‘Oh, um, my sister rented a room one time to a plus-size model,’ and I said, ‘Great’. And then she goes, ‘You know, I just stop eating when I’m not hungry anymore,’ and I just said, ‘Bodies are weird.’ And then I looked at my phone and God bless, I hear Terry the nurse say my name, and I was like, ‘Bye!’” Holliday continued, adding that the whole experience left her feeling “proud”.

“I’m proud of myself for standing up for myself even though she will never get it, and there was no reason for me to like, explain myself in that situation,” she concluded.