Thandiwe Newton had the most epic clapback to Sean Penn’s “men have become feminised” comments
The Westworld actor took to Twitter to call Penn out for saying “men have become too feminised”.
In the age of the internet, everyone – celebrity or otherwise – gets the chance to respond to comments in their own way.
Recently, stars like Nicola Coughlan, Tess Holliday and Alicia Silverstone have used their platforms to shine a light on body-shaming culture while Nicole Kidman has called out sexist lines of questioning.
Now, Thandiwe Newton has taken to Twitter to publicly condemn fellow actor Sean Penn for his comments around men and femininity.
In her Twitter post, Newton tagged Penn and said: “Dude what are you SAY-ING?? Like for REAL? You’re a jibbering FOOL. MF you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic.”
She went on to add: “In front of your DAUGHTER!? That poor little mite. Thank God her Mum’s so dope. Please stop ruining the brilliance of #LicoricePizza with this nonsense.”
Penn, who is a two-time Oscar award-winning actor currently starring in Licorice Pizza, made headlines just this month after he made comments around manhood. In an interview with The Independent, he said:
“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminised.”
He said: “I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”
When asked to further clarify the points within his interview, he added: “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised.
“I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”
While Penn’s comments led to suitable amounts of outrage, it seems as though Newton has encapsulated many people’s feelings on the matter in just two tweets.
Fans of hers took to Twitter to show their support, with one user saying “I love Thandiwe Newton. She ALWAYS calls out that bullshit.”
Another user said that Newton was speaking nothing but truth and largely, people were quick to thank Newton for calling Penn out on his problematic comments.
Just another day in the celebrity Twitter-verse but one we’re glad Newton is a part of – for this very reason.
Image: Getty