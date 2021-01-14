If you haven’t got round to watching Nicole Kidman in The Undoing, it’s time to get on it.

The series – which came out at the end of last year – follows the story of Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a rich couple who are forced to confront the consequences of a brutal murder which shakes their privileged New York community.

It’s dark, twisted and features plenty of on-the-edge-of-your-seat moments – and Kidman absolutely nails it as Grace. In short, it was the perfect drama to watch curled up on the sofa after a day WFH.