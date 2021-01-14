The Undoing: Nicole Kidman says the strain of filming the hit drama left her “really sick”
The Undoing may have been one of the biggest shows of 2020, but filming it didn’t come without its challenges, as Nicole Kidman has revealed.
If you haven’t got round to watching Nicole Kidman in The Undoing, it’s time to get on it.
The series – which came out at the end of last year – follows the story of Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a rich couple who are forced to confront the consequences of a brutal murder which shakes their privileged New York community.
It’s dark, twisted and features plenty of on-the-edge-of-your-seat moments – and Kidman absolutely nails it as Grace. In short, it was the perfect drama to watch curled up on the sofa after a day WFH.
But the gripping nature of the drama – which quickly became one of the most popular shows of 2020 – didn’t come without its costs. Speaking on the latest episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Nicole Kidman revealed that the emotional rollercoaster that she experienced while filming The Undoing left her “really sick”.
“Suddenly I was in this place where there was sort of a disquietness to my personality, where I was uneasy and there was duress on who I was,” she explained.
“I actually got really sick and I think this is a big thing that happens to actors – I went down for a week because your immune system doesn’t know the difference between acting and truth when you’re doing this.”
Admitting she hasn’t yet learnt how to “wipe” the stress of filming from her body, Kidman said she often feels the effect of her roles long after the camera stops rolling.
“I go home and I don’t sleep well – I’m not well if it’s that disturbing to me,” she added.
Kidman’s comments come after her co-star Hugh Grant (who plays Kidman’s character’s husband Jonathan Fraser) addressed the possibility of The Undoing season two in a recent interview with Digital Spy.
Although producer David E Kelley previously said the show’s team were “satisfied” with one season of the hit-drama, Grant admitted he thinks there’s more story to explore after the show’s dramatic finale.
“I think there’s certainly more story to tell about Grace, and [Jonathan and Grace’s] son, and Grace’s dad,” he said.
“I don’t know how that develops. I mean, you’d have no whodunit, because we now know who did it,” he added. “You’d have to find some other thing to keep you interested.”
