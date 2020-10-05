Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who has starred in multiple films and TV shows, was killed in Atlanta over the weekend.

“Upon arrival, officers located Byrd lying unresponsive at the location,” the Atlanta Police Department revealed in a statement to Variety.

“Emergency medical services responded to the scene, identified Byrd and pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

“Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the investigation is currently ongoing.”