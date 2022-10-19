“I can honestly say it was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make. But the very fact that I was able to admit to myself that I needed some help – and I was going to do something about it – was an important moment,” Felton recalls. “I am no longer shy of putting my hands up and saying: I’m not OK.

“I am not alone in having these feelings,” he continues. “Just as we all experience physical ill-health at some stage in our lives, so we all experience mental ill-health too. There’s no shame in that. It’s not a sign of weakness. And part of the reason that I took the decision to write these pages is the hope that by sharing my experiences, I might be able to help someone else who is struggling.”

The actor added that part of the reason why he decided to share his story is to break down the stigma people are subjected to when seeking therapy.

“To this day I never know which version of myself I’m going to wake up to. Which takes us back to the concept of rehab, and the stigma attached to the word. By no means do I want to casualise the idea of therapy – it’s a difficult first step to take – but I do want to do my bit to normalise it. I think we all need it in one shape or another, so why wouldn’t it be normal to talk openly about how we’re feeling?”

To access support for addiction and dependency, including dedicated helplines you can call, you can visit the Mind website.