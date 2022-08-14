The internet is praising Tom Holland after he announced he was taking a break from Instagram for his mental health
Lauren Geall
Tom Holland posted a video to his Instagram this weekend revealing why he was taking a step back from social media.
It’s no secret that the internet has long been obsessed with Tom Holland. From his relationship with Zendaya to his down-to-earth nature, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s behaviour has gained him plenty of fans over the last couple of years.
But this weekend, Holland is receiving even more love than usual – and it’s for an important reason. In a video posted to Instagram last night (13 August), the actor revealed that he would be taking a break from social media to protect his mental health, and his comments were quickly flooded with praise and well wishes.
“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating – to be overwhelming,” he explained, speaking directly to the camera.
“I get caught up and spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”
Holland, who last posted on 2 July, also went on to mention Stem4 – one of the charities he and his family support through their organisation Brothers Trust. Dedicated to raising awareness of and supporting young people struggling with their mental health, Stem4 also has a number of apps available for people looking for support to download – all of which Holland says he has on his phone.
Adding more information in his caption, Holland wrote: “Hello and goodbye… I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about @stem4org . Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support - and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work.”
While Holland’s departure from social media is undoubtedly sad news for his fans, many have taken to Twitter and Instagram since his announcement to praise the star for doing the right thing for his mental health and raising awareness in the process.
“It’s so sad to see what social media is doing to our mental health, it affects us more than we think,” read one response. “Tom Holland is taking a break from all of this to take care of himself, and I think it’s the right decision. He deserves nothing but the best.”
While another added: “So sad to hear why Tom Holland has taken a break from his socials. Such an incredible talent and work ethic yet so many nasty comments take a toll. The fact he returned and uses his platform to spread awareness on mental health just shows how great of a human being he is.”
As these comments rightly point out, it’s awful to learn that anyone’s been made to feel rubbish online – but it’s inspiring to see someone like Holland speaking out about his decision.
It’s 110% OK to put your mental health first and take a step back if something or someone is bringing you down – and as the response to Holland’s post shows, you could end up inspiring others in the process.
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ list of mental health helplines and organisations here.
Additionally, you can ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
For confidential support, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.
