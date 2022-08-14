It’s no secret that the internet has long been obsessed with Tom Holland. From his relationship with Zendaya to his down-to-earth nature, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s behaviour has gained him plenty of fans over the last couple of years.

But this weekend, Holland is receiving even more love than usual – and it’s for an important reason. In a video posted to Instagram last night (13 August), the actor revealed that he would be taking a break from social media to protect his mental health, and his comments were quickly flooded with praise and well wishes.

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating – to be overwhelming,” he explained, speaking directly to the camera.