Tracee Ellis Ross just nailed the big problem with the way society views ageing
- Lauren Geall
- Published
In a new interview, the Black-ish actor opened up about how it feels to be turning 50 later this year – and shared some wise words about society’s approach to ageing in the process.
From her incredible style to her iconic speeches, it’s hard not to love Tracee Ellis Ross. The actor, who is best known for her role in the multi-award-winning sitcom Black-ish, has repeatedly shown that she isn’t afraid to share her thoughts on the topics that matter to her – and her latest interview with The Observer is no different.
Speaking ahead of the UK launch of her hair care range PATTERN, Ross shared her thoughts on everything from perfectionism to personal advocacy – but it was her words about ageing that really stuck out.
Reflecting on the fact that she turns 50 in October, Ross acknowledged the pressure Hollywood places on people – especially women – to look young, and shared the optimistic outlook she has when it comes to growing older.
“I’ve always been excited about getting older,” she explained. “I love getting wiser and having more experience.
“I mean, don’t get me wrong, I have vulnerabilities and discomforts around my age, but trying to pretend or hide the things that I feel insecure or uncomfortable about doesn’t make them any less comfortable, you know?”
Ross also challenged the notion that ageing should be seen as a ‘bad thing’ – and said she was honoured to get the opportunity to grow older.
“It’s actually a real honour to get older,” she explained. “Not everybody has that honour, with everything going on in this country, with all of the violence and the children that don’t get to live that long.”
While the disproportionate value society places on youthfulness isn’t going to disappear overnight, it’s refreshing to hear someone like Ross share such an optimistic outlook on growing older.
At the end of the day, getting the chance to grow older is an honour – and while it may be hard to escape the relentless messaging that tells you otherwise, it’s important to remember that.
