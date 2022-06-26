Tracee Ellis Ross just nailed the big problem with the way society views ageing

From her incredible style to her iconic speeches, it’s hard not to love Tracee Ellis Ross. The actor, who is best known for her role in the multi-award-winning sitcom Black-ish, has repeatedly shown that she isn’t afraid to share her thoughts on the topics that matter to her – and her latest interview with The Observer is no different.

Speaking ahead of the UK launch of her hair care range PATTERN, Ross shared her thoughts on everything from perfectionism to personal advocacy – but it was her words about ageing that really stuck out.