Tracee Ellis Ross is already known around the world as an actor, singer, TV host, beauty entrepreneur, CEO, and producer.

Now, the Black-ish star can add ‘bonafide fashion icon’ to her enviable list of titles, as she’s only gone and been named Fashion Icon of 2020 at the E! Peoples Choice Awards.

Taking to the stage in a white Alexander McQueen gown and thigh-high leather boots, she joked: “Tracee, do you take fashion to be your lawfully wedded wife? I do, I do!”

Then, clutching her award to her chest, Ross delivered the sort of two-minute acceptance speech that has everyone on their feet by the end.