In the lead up to the Brit Awards 2023, the lack of nominations for female talent in some of the show’s biggest categories dominated the headlines.

When the list of artists in the running for trophies was announced back in January, no women artists appeared in the running for the Brits’ gender-neutral Best Artist award.

One of the few female success stories on the shortlist was indie duo Wet Leg, who managed to notch up four nominations, including nods for Best Album and British Group.

So, when Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers took to the O2 Arena stage to accept the Best New Artist trophy, it seemed fitting that the pair used their platform to shout out some of the women who have worked behind the scenes, producing the awards show.

Noting that the TV industry can feel like a “boys’ club”, Teasdale told the crowd that a “team of women” had worked hard on the event.