Oh, how we love Ruth Jones. The creator and star of Gavin & Stacey, who has also penned best-selling books Never Greener and Us Three, is a Welsh treasure.

And the Bafta-winning writer and actor made our dreams come true last Christmas when she returned as the iconic Nessa in the Gavin & Stacey special.

Speaking of Nessa, Jones slipped back into character at the start of the pandemic to remind people of the importance of social distancing. A bit of a hero, right?