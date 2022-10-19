Why are we so obsessed with the downfall of celebrity relationships?

When the drama is high, we’re more interested, which isn’t too surprising. Drama can busy our minds, heighten our emotions and make us feel involved. It’s the reason why we binge documentaries and podcasts about normal people who have been swindled by lovers or why millions stream The Kardashians for storylines like Khloe’s, who opened season two sat on a sofa, dressed in bubblegum pink, inhaling deeply as she prepared to explain the pain of finding out her ex was expecting a child with someone else the same week they became pregnant with their son. That she had guarded her heartbreak for months, processing it herself before letting a world of strangers own it, was refreshingly healthy and something we have grown unaccustomed to. Kardashian admitted she was scared to go online after the episode aired. No wonder when tens of thousands of people had something to say, from the hurtful ‘you’re weak’ to the far more overwhelmingly positive responses praising her strength or sharing that ‘I cried… just know most of us have been there, even if in some lesser way.’

Sims explains: “For some people these stories can strike a chord. They feel, ‘I have experienced something similar,’ and there might be discussion around support mechanisms. For others, though, it’s the opposite and they’re thinking, ‘Well, thank goodness that’s not me; my life looks pretty good in comparison.’”

So, it seems that projecting our feelings onto the lives of others can serve as an easy fix for our own insecurities. From a social psychology and evolutionary perspective, knowing how stable other relationships are was important when communities relied on one another to survive. That need for social groups to feel stable and unchaotic still exists, says Sims.

There is also a social tendency to care for others. “Seeing people have successful relationships can make us feel good on their behalf – if we like them, we want them to be happy,” she says. Having constant access to one another’s life exacerbates that. But, if it doesn’t come from a place of caring, does the time and emotion we invest – the listicles documenting the year’s biggest celebrity break-ups in the same way that websites look back on 2022’s best moments, biggest news stories or favourite trends – make sense? Or is it just an unattractive side of the human psyche that will forever remain hungry?

“Our brains are still mammalian brains,” says Sims. “We can apply social norms and cultural differences and consider our unconscious biases and really try to do all those good things, but ultimately we still have those same evolutionary interests in what other people are up to, how it impacts us and how we compare.”

Relationships evolve. Perhaps, then, it’s time that our attitude to other people’s love lives did the same.