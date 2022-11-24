The decision to host the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has proven to be controversial from the moment it was first announced that the country would be hosting the tournament way back in 2010.

From reports by human rights groups highlighting the thousands of migrant workers who died in the country in the run-up to the competition to its criminalisation of homosexuality, Qatar’s human rights record and Fifa’s decision to allow the country to host the international competition has led to fierce debate – and the protests have only gained in momentum since the tournament began earlier this week.