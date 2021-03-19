Then, of course, there’s the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which underlined exactly how the unreality of tabloid journalism has become mainstream – particularly when it comes to young women in the public eye.

In the New York Times’ film, we learned that Spears, just like Flack, saw her own sex life dissected by TV pundits and in clickbait headlines. Through archival footage and interviews, we watched as her outfit choices are criticised, and her perceived conduct towards ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake was used to discredit her.

And in one particularly discomfiting clip of a 2003 interview, conducted by a puritanical Diane Sawyer, we were offered the chance to understand the impact all of this intrusion had on Spears. Because, as Sawyer hurled accusations at her and demanded to know what she did to break Timberlake’s heart, the musician broke down in tears and begged for the cameras to stop rolling.