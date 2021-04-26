Oscars 2021: Yuh-Jung Youn “forgives” Brad Pitt for awkward name gaffe
- Kayleigh Dray
“Yuh-Jung Youn just flamed the f**k outta Brad Pitt!!!” wrote Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris of the viral Oscars moment.
It’s official; Yuh-Jung Youn won her first Academy Award at the 2021 Oscars, thanks to her outstanding performance as the scene-stealing grandmother in Minari. And, in the process, she made history, becoming the first Korean actor to ever win an Academy Award.
So naturally, as she’s proven so adept at doing throughout this awards season, she made sure to deliver an Oscar-worthy speech, full of warmth and wit.
Brad Pitt was the one to announce her big moment – but, when he opened that all-important envelope and mispronounced her name, you better believe that Youn took note.
“Mr Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you,” she said to the actor, as she stepped up to the podium.
“Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa? It’s an honour to meet you.”
“As you know, I’m from Korea, and actually my name is Yuh-Jung Youn,” Youn continued, pronouncing her name the way it’s supposed to be said aloud.
Noting that almost everyone had pronounced her name incorrectly over the past few months, Pitt included, she added: “Tonight, you are all forgiven.”
Watch the moment for yourself below:
Naturally, the internet fell head over heels for Youn in that spectacular moment.
“Yuh-Jung Youn just flamed the fuck outta Brad Pitt!!!” wrote Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris on Twitter.
“Yuh-Jung Youn winning an Oscar at 73, shooting her shot with Brad Pitt, and immediately correcting his pronunciation of her name is the most inspiring 60 seconds of television I’ve ever witnessed,” tweeted another viewer.
And one more said simply: “I’d die for her.”
Of course, it wasn’t all jokes in Youn’s speech; as she got more personal, she made sure to pay tribute to her children, too.
“My two boys who made me go out and work… this is the result because mummy worked so hard.”
The actor also paid tribute to the other nominees in the category saying she “doesn’t believe in competition”, while questioning how she could win over fellow nominee Glenn Close.
“I’m luckier than you,” Youn suggested.
“Also, maybe it’s American hospitality for the Korean actor? I’m not sure, but thank you so much.”
Congratulations once again to Yuh-Jung Youn!
Images: Getty