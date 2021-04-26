It’s official; Yuh-Jung Youn won her first Academy Award at the 2021 Oscars, thanks to her outstanding performance as the scene-stealing grandmother in Minari. And, in the process, she made history, becoming the first Korean actor to ever win an Academy Award.

So naturally, as she’s proven so adept at doing throughout this awards season, she made sure to deliver an Oscar-worthy speech, full of warmth and wit.