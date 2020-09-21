Emmys 2020: Zendaya’s history-making speech is an absolute joy to watch
Kayleigh Dray
Zendaya just became the youngest woman to ever win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards, and her acceptance speech is something else.
On 21 September, Zendaya made Emmys history when she picked up the gong for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
How? Well, at just 24, the Euphoria star is now the youngest lead actress in Emmy Awards history.
And, on top of that, she is now the second-ever Black actress to receive the award.
Celebrating her win with family and friends gathered around her, Zendaya – who donned a glitzy Giorgio Armani Privé bandeau top and polka dot skirt for the big moment – collapsed into excited giggles after her name was called.
Then, collecting her thoughts amid the “crazy” moment, she made sure to thank the other incredible women in her category, as well as the cast and crew of Euphoria.
“I’m so lucky to get to go work with you every day,” she said.
“I’m inspired by everything you do.”
But then, in an utterly inspired move, she turned her attention to all those young people who have been protesting this year.
“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” said Zendaya.
“I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in the young people.
“And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, and yeah, thank you so, so much!”
Zendaya – whom Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel described as being “younger than Baby Yoda” – finished simply: “This is… whoa, OK, thank you!”
Watch Zendaya’s 2020 Emmys acceptance speech below:
Fans soon took to social media to celebrate Zendaya’s success, flooding the Emmy Awards’ official YouTube channel with messages about the star.
“CAN SOMEONE TELL ME WHY I GOT SO EMOTIONAL?!” asked one.
“I am so proud of this woman she came from Disney channel to the frickin Emmys.”
Another added: “Zendaya can literally do no wrong… WELL DESERVED!”
One more noted: “Well deserved, Zendaya’s performance in Euphoria is flawless and stunning.”
“ZENDAYAAAAAAAAAAAAA WELL DESERVED SO WELL DESERVED!” screeched another in full capital letters.
Another said: “Surprise winners make the Emmys worth watching. Especially when they are the most deserving.”
And one more commented: “I’m crying… what a beautiful role model to young girls all over the world. I look up to Zendaya so much.”
Congratulations again to Zendaya.
Images: Getty