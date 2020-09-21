Celebrating her win with family and friends gathered around her, Zendaya – who donned a glitzy Giorgio Armani Privé bandeau top and polka dot skirt for the big moment – collapsed into excited giggles after her name was called.

Then, collecting her thoughts amid the “crazy” moment, she made sure to thank the other incredible women in her category, as well as the cast and crew of Euphoria.

“I’m so lucky to get to go work with you every day,” she said.

“I’m inspired by everything you do.”

But then, in an utterly inspired move, she turned her attention to all those young people who have been protesting this year.