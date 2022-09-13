The actor previously set an Emmys record in 2020, when she became the youngest performer in the outstanding lead actress in a drama category to take home the trophy, also for her turn in Euphoria. Earlier this year, Zendaya, who also serves as an executive producer on the HBO series, broke another record when she became the youngest woman ever nominated as a producer by the Emmys.

In her acceptance speech last night, she thanked her fellow cast and crew for “making such a safe space to make this very difficult show” and praised the show’s creator Sam Levinson for “believing in me even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself”, before paying tribute to the fans who have shared their experiences of addiction with her.

“My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me,” she said.