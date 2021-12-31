In 2013, Zendaya released her eponymous debut album, which included the hit single Replay. But, despite her music success, it’s clear that acting owns her heart.

“There’s a layer of personal life that I think actors get that music artists don’t,” she told Allure in 2019. “[Musicians] have no character to hide behind, so they have to be very open. [As actors] we get a little bit of a separation.”

But she has also made it clear that she’s open to trying new things. “I don’t necessarily have a plan. I’ve never really thought, ‘I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time,’” she told Interview magazine this month.

“I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfil me as an artist.”