With a captivating lead in HBO’s wildly popular teenage drama Euphoria and a starring role as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s no doubt that the entertainment world definitely belongs to Zendaya right now. Despite being one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, it’s clear that Zendaya is anything but predictable with her roles. And so when we heard that the Emmy-winning actor has been snapped up by director Luca Guadagnino to star in his upcoming romantic drama Challengers, we weren’t at all surprised.

According to Variety, the film centres on the competitive world of pro tennis, in which a tennis player turned coach, Tashi (Zendaya), has taken her husband, Art, and transformed him from a middling player into a Grand Slam champion. After a losing streak, Tashi enters him into a “Challenger” event – the lowest pro tournament level – where he must face off against Patrick, Tashi’s former boyfriend and his former best friend. If delicious court rivalries pique your interest, then you’ll also be intrigued to know both Tashi’s husband and her former boyfriend will be portrayed by familiar faces, too. Per Variety, Zendaya will be joined by the Emmy Award-winning star of The Crown, Josh O’Connor, who will take on the role of Art, while the character of Patrick will be played by West Side Story actor Mike Faist.

Zendaya will star in the upcoming romantic drama Challengers

While further details are being kept under wraps at this point in time, we do know that production on Challengers is expected to begin on the East Coast of the US later this spring. In the meantime, Guadagnino is currently working on the post-production of his next film Bones & All, which reunites him with his Call Me By Your Name actor and Zendaya’s Dune co-star Timotheé Chalamet, as well as his Audrey Hepburn biopic starring Rooney Mara. In a recent interview, Zendaya also explained that while she likes to keep her acting options open, she’s got her eye set on going behind the camera one day, too.

Josh O'Connor will star alongside Zendaya in Challengers

“I never really thought, ‘I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time,’” she told Interview magazine. “I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfil me as an artist, as a person. “So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. “That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, ‘What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?’ Because we’ve got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see.”