If you’re the kind of person who tracks time by what you were watching on TV, then you might remember that January 2020 belonged to Netflix’s beloved documentary Cheer. The smash-hit series, which followed an elite team of college cheerleaders on their journey to take home the National Championship title, had viewers around the world hooked with its spectacular stunts, team camaraderie, and heartwarming stories of triumph against all odds. With January just around the corner, we’re going to be in need of all the feel-good content we can get. So it’s excellent news, then, that the Navarro College cheerleading squad will be returning to our screens next month.

In a surprise end-of-year treat, Netflix has announced a second season of Cheer, which will follow formidable coach Monica Aldama and members of her cheerleading team in the aftermath of their win at the 2019 NCAA National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. Here’s everything we know so far, including the cast, trailer and release date.

What will happen in Cheer season 2?

According to Netflix, the second season of Cheer will deal in part with the aftermath of the show’s first season, which includes the championship win, the realities of fame, newfound rivalries and the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. The show will also address the controversy surrounding Jerry Harris, one of the show’s breakout stars, who was arrested in September 2020 on a charge of producing child pornography, with additional charges brought against him last December. Harris has pleaded not guilty in the federal case, which is making its way through the court system. According to Variety, an episode in season two will feature an interview with the brothers who first came forward with the allegations regarding Harris.

Per the logline: “As season 2 opens and the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when Covid-19 upends the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusation is levied at one of their teammates. “Against that dramatic backdrop, the nine-episode season expands to showcase Navarro’s fiercest rival: Trinity Valley Community College. As with the Navarro team, TVCC has a charismatic coach and breakout stars whose struggles, triumphs and stories extend far beyond the mat. As both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves.”

In a statement from Netflix, Cheer director Greg Whiteley also reiterated his determination that the new season would provide a truthful account of events. “I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly. I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honouring what is true, and you’re not running from it. This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship.

“The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of Covid-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro’s former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives. Flying home from our last day of shooting in Daytona, I thought, ‘I cannot believe we saw what we just saw, we experienced what we just experienced.’ If we do our job right, we’re able to take the audience on that same ride.”

Who will appear in Cheer season 2?

While the new season will also see the return of Navarro coach Monica Aldama and popular members of her team, including Lexi Brumback, La’Darius Marshall, Morgan Simianer and Gabi Butler, we’ll also be introduced to the squad of Navarro arch-rival, Trinity Valley Community College. New cast members include TVCC’s coach Vontae Johnson, his assistant coach Khris Franklin and members of the squad.

Is there a trailer for Cheer season 2?

The first trailer for the new season released on 28 December catches up with the Navarro College team, including coach Monica Aldama and Instagram sensation Gabi Butler, as they navigate fame in the aftermath of the first season. The clip also shows Aldama and Jerry Harris’ teammates dealing with the fallout from his arrest. “It’s definitely the hardest season I’ve ever had,” Aldama says. “I can’t even, like, process it right now,” she continues as footage rolls of the FBI conducting a raid.

Is there a release date for Cheer season 2?

Yes, and happily, it’s just around the corner. Cheer season 2 will return to Netflix on 12 January for nine new episodes.

