Following his character’s shocking fatal heart attack in episode one of And Just Like That, Noth was set to appear in a flashback scene with Carrie. However, according to Variety, this footage will no longer air after Noth was accused by numerous women of sexual assault.

Three women have alleged that they were assaulted by Noth, which led to him being dropped from his talent agency and fired from his role on CBS’ The Equalizer.

Noth denies the claims. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he wrote in a statement. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth’s Sex And The City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement in solidarity with the victims following the mounting allegations.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Parker, Nixon and Davis wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” they added.