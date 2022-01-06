Chris Noth sexual assault allegations: scenes have been removed from the And Just Like That finale following multiple accusations
Chris Noth will no longer reprise his role as Mr Big in the season finale of And Just Like That after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the first episode of And Just Like That.
And Just Like That has been a whirlwind of shocking twists, old favourites and new beginnings, and as we head towards the final episode of the season, which airs on 3 February, audiences are beginning to wonder just how all of the tensions will culminate.
Between Miranda and Che’s burgeoning relationship, Carrie’s newfound friendship with Seema and Charlotte’s daughter Rock’s exploration of her gender identity, it’s sure to be as dramatic and passionate as the rest of the season.
One thing that is for certain, though, is that Chris Noth aka Mr Big will no longer be appearing in the finale, as was planned.
Following his character’s shocking fatal heart attack in episode one of And Just Like That, Noth was set to appear in a flashback scene with Carrie. However, according to Variety, this footage will no longer air after Noth was accused by numerous women of sexual assault.
Three women have alleged that they were assaulted by Noth, which led to him being dropped from his talent agency and fired from his role on CBS’ The Equalizer.
Noth denies the claims. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he wrote in a statement. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
Noth’s Sex And The City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement in solidarity with the victims following the mounting allegations.
In a statement posted to Instagram, Parker, Nixon and Davis wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”
“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” they added.
In the season finale, we will see Carrie travel to Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge to scatter Big’s ashes into the Seine River. The episode was set to include a fantasy scene in which Big appears to Carrie on the bridge, where he finally told her she was “the one” in season six, however the scene has been cut.
TVLine reports that the show’s creative team ultimately decided that Mr Big’s appearance wasn’t crucial to the scene, citing sources, however HBO Max has not yet released an official statement about Noth’s role in the episode.
The Los Angeles Police Department is not currently investigating the claims against Noth “at this point”.
If you have experienced sexual harassment or assault, it’s not your fault and you are not alone. You can find practical advice about tackling harassment in the workplace by visiting the Citizen’s Advice Bureau website, or calling the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s Equality Advisory and Support Service on 0808 800 0082.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, Victim Support and Rape Crisis provide support and resources. You can also call the RASAC (Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre) national helpline on 0800 0288 022.
Images: HBO/Warner Media