From upcoming feminist anthology series Roar and Elisabeth Moss’ twisted metaphysical thriller Shining Girls to the long-awaited adaptation of The Essex Serpent, Apple TV+ have a brilliant slate of TV shows lined up in 2022. To them we can now add the forthcoming series City Of Fire. Based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, the adaptation was greenlit in June 2021 and has now embarked on a pacy production on the streets of New York.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama follows the events that unfold after an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the fourth of July, 2003. “Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favourite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. “As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious city-wide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.”

Chase Sui Wonders will play Samantha in Apple TV+'s upcoming crime drama City On Fire

The eight-episode series, which previously announced Chase Sui Wonders as Samantha and Wyatt Oleff as her friend Charlie, who “will stop at nothing to find out what happened”, has now added nine TV favourites to its ensemble. Jemima Kirke (Sex Education) is signed on to play Regan, the daughter of a Manhattan real estate scion who wants to succeed on her own, while Ashley Zukerman (The Lost Symbol) plays her husband, Keith, whose charm helps him fail upward. There’s also Nico Tortorella (Younger) as William, a brilliant but self-destructive artist, and Xavier Clyde (Hard), who will play his boyfriend, Mercer, who moved to New York from Georgia to be a writer and express his true self. Elsewhere, musician Max Milner (The Dirt) plays Nicky Chaos, a charismatic activist who leads a group dedicated to fighting the one percent, while Alexandra Doke (Grey’s Anatomy) plays Sewer Girl, a member of Nicky’s crew.

Nico Tortorella will play William, a brilliant but self-destructive artist in Apple TV+'s upcoming crime drama City On Fire

Omid Abtahi (American Gods, The Mandalorian) is also attached to play detective Ali Parsa, while Kathleen Munroe (FBI) plays Detective PJ McFadden – both are assigned to Samantha’s case. John Cameron Mitchell (Joe Vs. Carole, Shrill) rounds out the cast as Amory, a powerful and charming Manhattan executive. Penned by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the creators behind Gossip Girl and The OC, the series looks set to be one of the most intriguing crime offerings of the year so far. There’s no word on a release date just yet, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear.