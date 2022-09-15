The role was a pivotal one for Foy who quickly became known for her stellar performance in the Netflix series. Speaking to the BBC at the Toronto Film Festival, she paid tribute to the Queen, saying: “I think that she was an incredible monarch”.

She continued: “She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.”

Because of the nature of the Netflix series, the actors change every two seasons and the role of the Queen transferred from Foy to Olivia Colman for series three and four. In the upcoming fifth season, Imelda Staunton will be taking on the lead role alongside Jonathan Pryce, who will be taking over the role of Prince Philip from Tobiaz Menzies.

Speaking about the Queen and the role she played in The Crown, Foy added: “My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story.”