Clara Amfo has been named the winner of the Special Recognition Award at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals. The fun-loving, totally relatable and all-round brilliant presenter took to the stage at the ceremony (14 March) at The Londoner to accept her award. Amfo has a long and fruitful history in the UK radio industry, initially starting out as an intern at Kiss FM before heading over to BBC Radio 1Xtra to host its popular weekend breakfast show. As well as hosting chart shows over the years and cementing herself as a voice of music presenting authority, Amfo went on to take over from Fearne Cotton as host of Radio 1’s weekday mid-morning show in 2015.

These are just some of the many reasons why Amfo is one of the shining lights in the current media landscape and why she is the rightful recipient of the Special Recognition Award at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals. The ceremony saw Amfo presented with the award by comedian and writer Aisling Bea. Accepting her award, Amfo was quick to shout out the charities she publicly recognises – the Black Curriculum and Bloody Good Period. She told Stylist: “The art of being a good broadcaster is the intersection of passion and trust. “I sincerely appreciate this award. I’ve been through some things that I’ve made public – the thing that’s healed me is the support of the remarkable women in my life, the incredible people I work with and my friends.” She added: “I wouldn’t be able to do the things that I do without the support of Black women in my life.”

