When it was published in 2020, former Empire editor Terri White’s memoir Coming Undone was hailed as “raw and remarkable,” with Marian Keyes calling it “the most affecting, moving memoir I’ve ever read.” Such praise was undoubtedly deserved for the moving illustration of White’s unraveling, and her precarious journey back from a life in pieces. It will come as no surprise, then, that Netflix has announced that a series adaptation is on its way, written by White herself, with none other than I Hate Suzie star Billie Piper is set to star.

Coming Undone charts how, to everyone else, White appeared to be living the dream – living in New York City, with a top job editing a major magazine. In reality, however, she was struggling with the trauma of an abusive childhood and rapidly skidding towards a mental health crisis that would land her in a psychiatric ward. It’s a powerful and affecting story that documents the conflict between her outward success and private trauma, revealing her childhood growing up in poverty, as well as enduring sexual and physical abuse at the hands of her mother’s partners. Piper will take on the leading role, presumably as White herself, in the show which is being produced at Bad Wolf, the group behind His Dark Materials and A Discovery Of Witches.

Terri White’s memoir, Coming Undone, will be adapted for Netflix

“In other news, that I can’t quite believe I’m actually sharing: the genius @billiepiper is going to star in and exec produce the TV adaptation of Coming Undone. And I’m writing it,” shared White on Instagram. “There’s so much to say about Billie’s brilliance and warmth and wit and fire, and why she’s the perfect person to be the heart and soul of our series, but there’ll be time for all of that. For now: HOLY SHIT is all I’ve got.”

The project remains in its early stages of production, with plenty of exciting details still to be announced regarding who and when we’ll be watching. But with such star power at the helm, we already know we’re going to be witnessing something special in the upcoming series. Be sure to stay tuned for further announcements.

