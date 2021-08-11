As Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes prepares to face trial for the biggest medical fraud in history, Stylist’s Hannah Keegan explores our obsession with con artists.

There are so many versions of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of the now-defunct and potentially criminal blood-testing company Theranos, that it can be difficult to keep up. There’s the badass tech boss, low-voiced and intense, dressed in an unchanging black turtleneck (a nod to her hero Steve Jobs), a thick coat of liner smudged across her eyelids.

There’s the fleece-wearing, Silicon Valley disruptor (depicted by Amanda Seyfried in blurry paparazzi shots from the set of upcoming Hulu series The Dropout). And more recently, the wide-eyed, angelic Holmes – all blonde curls and sweet smiles – spotted walking into court, a demure pencil skirt stretched over her growing baby bump. This is a woman who knows how to shapeshift. Such is her power to morph between carefully crafted characters, “She could convince me of anything,” a former employee once said.