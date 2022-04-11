If there’s one thing Netflix is loving right now, it’s definitely a book-to-screen adaptation. Not only can we look forward to the highly anticipated series Anatomy Of A Scandal this month, but several other brilliant projects are also heading to the streaming platform soon, including glamorous feature film The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo and the limited series based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller All the Light We Cannot See. Now, we can add the international bestseller Confessions On The 7:45 to the growing list of series adaptations coming to Netflix in the not-too-distant future – and this one has some serious star power attached.

According to Deadline, Jessica Alba will take the lead in a new series based on New York Times bestselling author Lisa Unger’s book of the same name. Described as a psychological thriller, the show follows an overworked mother Selena Murphy (Alba) whose life is thrown into chaos when she strikes up conversation with a stranger on a train as she is commuting home. As her life unravels and betrayals are revealed, she questions whether we can ever truly know the people closest to us. The Hitchcockian thriller will be written by the powerhouse multi-hyphenate Charise Castro Smith, who will also act as showrunner as well as an executive producer on the show. If her name sounds familiar, there’s plenty of good reasons why: not only did she co-write and co-direct the hit Disney animated film Encanto, which recently won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film, but she also has a stellar background in TV horror, having previously worked on The Exorcist and The Haunting Of Hill House.

Jessica Alba will star in the Netflix adaptation of Confessions On The 7:45

Alba, who most recently starred in the Fox comedy action crime series LA’s Finest and is currently set to appear in the upcoming action thriller Triggered, will also executive produce in addition to starring in the new series. The Golden Globe-nominated actress, advocate, bestselling author and entrepreneur, who rose to fame in popular films including Fantastic Four and Sin City, reportedly joined the new project after having a strong reaction when she read Confessions On The 7:45. “I could not put this book down,” she said in a statement. “The moment I read the line, ‘If you want to keep a secret you must first hide it from yourself,’ I was hooked. “This book is about trying to bury secrets and the shame we carry until the truth exposes us. I can’t think of a more exciting person to partner with on this project. Charise is so ridiculously talented and truly gets every nuance under the skin of these characters and their web of lies.” There’s no word on when we might expect the adaptation of Confessions On The 7:45 to arrive on Netflix, but more details should arise soon. We’ll keep you updated.