If your TV watch history is anything like ours at the moment, it will reveal an appetite for the art of the con. Whether you’re in awe of the confidence of ‘fake heiress’ Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna or rocked by the slick manipulation The Tinder Swindler, one thing is for sure: the scam stories just keep coming. And in the world of grifting, there is surely no greater con than an Oceans 8 style heist. Indeed, a high-scale heist, with dangerous consequences, is the subject of Disney+’s star-studded new drama, Culprits.

You may also like The Making Of A Swindler is the new podcast that digs even deeper into Simon Leviev’s Tinder Swindler scandal

Boasting a cast that includes Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Niamh Algar, Eddie Izzard and lead by Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Culprits takes shape as an eight-part series that follows the aftermath of a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways but are being targeted one-by-one by a killer.

Gemma Arterton stars in the tense new Disney+ heist series, Culprits

What’s more, it comes from the producers of Killing Eve, so we can be sure that we’re in for some masterful dark comedy despite the high stakes.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett leads the cast of Disney+'s heist series, Culprits

While the major plot details are so far under wraps, the upcoming series is part of the streaming giant’s commitment to producing 60 European original shows by 2024, meaning that it will showcase the very best of British acting talent. And with Arterton’s past as a Bond girl, Howell-Baptiste’s work on Killing Eve and Deceit’s BAFTA-winning star Algar, it’s sure to be one slick affair.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste will star in Disney+'s heist series, Culprits

We’ll bring you all the details as we get them but for now, we can’t wait to tune in.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy