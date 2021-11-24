What has been said about Dark Woods?

The podcast is executive produced by father-son duo Elliot and Dick Wolf. Speaking to Deadline, Elliot revealed that the Dark Woods project came from his own fascination with national parks and how they’re policed.

He said to Deadline: “These parks aren’t under local jurisdiction, it’s federal land so it’s federal employees policing them and we thought that was a really interesting premise for a show.”

He added that the sound design was key to the audio drama also: “The goal was to make this as an immersive experience as possible and to make it feel as real life as possible. The actual sound design is largely recorded sounds in the forest. When you hear a coffee mug being picked up, it’s an actual coffee mug.”

In regards to developing it as a TV series, Elliot admits that he has always felt this project deserves an on-screen adaptation: “We have always had an eye on developing this story for television and we’re thrilled that our partners at Universal Television share that vision.”