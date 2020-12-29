Now, it’s been announced that the national treasure will return to the small screen once more for a second series of Dynasties.

The BBC Earth show, which first aired in 2018, allowed viewers to “follow true stories of five of the world’s most celebrated, yet endangered animals”, giving an insight into how each family of lions, hunting dogs, chimpanzees, tigers and emperor penguins heroically fought for their survival and dynasties “against rivals and against the forces of nature.”

If you watched the debut series, you might recall being introduced to a unique cast of characters such as David the chimpanzee, Charm the lioness, Raj the lion and Blacktip the painted wolf as they navigated all kinds of challenges in the animal kingdom.

True to form, the second series will explore the lives of a number of fascinating animals as it journeys from the snow-capped Andes and dusty plains surrounding Mount Kilimanjaro, to the wetlands of the Zambezi River. Once more, each episode will be dedicated to a single leader and their respective families, including Angelina the elephant, Kali the cheetah, Rupestre the puma and hyena leader Suma.