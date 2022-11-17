Today is a good day. Why, you ask? Well, because today is the day that Dead To Me season three finally drops on Netflix. The hit show, which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, returns to our screens today for its third and final season. The show, first airing in 2019, gave us a deliciously dark and delightful story about two women, Jen and Judy, who become embroiled in a strange and unusual friendship after meeting at a grief group therapy session.

Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate star as Judy and Jen in Netflix's Dead To Me.

The long-awaited third season gave us a trailer that hinted towards the dramatic and explosive continuation of Jen and Judy’s story, which only heightened our anticipation and made us count down the days until we could finally get our hands on the new episodes. Now that it’s finally here, it’s probably about time we took a moment to remind ourselves of the twisted comedy tale so far.

Season 1 Season one introduced us to Jen Harding (Applegate), a recent widow and real estate agent who was grappling with the shock death of her husband, Ted, at the hands of a hit-and-run driver. When she attends a grief support group meeting, she meets Judy Hale. Judy has also lost her fiancé and seems keen to start a friendship with Jen. Although Jen is initially hesitant towards Judy’s quirky personality, the two bond quickly over their mutual grief and end up spending time together. Things take a whiplash turn, though, when Jen finds out that Judy’s fiancé, Steve, is in fact very much alive. Jen confronts Judy and tries to have her kicked out of the support group; however, after hearing Judy’s traumatic story of suffering five miscarriages and the disintegration of her relationship as a result, the group decides to let her stay. Later, Jen visits Judy, and after the two make up, Jen invites her to come and live in her guest house. Jen soon reveals to Judy that she has been secretly looking into Ted’s death due to what she feels is an unreliable police investigation. Her mission? To search for cars with dents on the hood. This information ends up a shocking development as we see Judy, in her garage, staring at her own car. You guessed it: a Mustang with a dent on the hood. As their friendship deepens, both women experience traumatic turns. Jen uncovers that her husband was having an affair, while Judy briefly reunites with her fiancé, Steve, only for her to find out that she will never be able to have children. Whilst the investigation of Ted’s death goes on, a new person of interest comes into the picture: Shandy. Shandy is a neighbourhood girl who is found to have kept a piece of the wreckage as a memento. When it’s discovered that this piece comes from a Mustang, Judy panics and liaises with Steve, who tells her that he took care of the vehicle, revealing that he knows about the accident.

When Jen reveals to Judy that she feels a heavy burden of guilt towards her husband’s death after he left the house following a severe argument between the two, Judy can’t hold it in any longer. She confesses to Jen that she was the one who caused the hit-and-run. Jen, wrecked with shock, tells Judy to leave. After burning Judy’s belongings and installing new security measures in her home, Judy goes to the police. However, they tell her they can’t arrest Judy, as Steve is currently under investigation for fraud and money-laundering. Judy, shattered by her guilty conscience, transfers the contents of both her and Steve’s bank accounts to Jen. When Steve discovers this, he goes to confront Jen. During this, it’s revealed that Judy was not alone in the car during the accident — Steve was there too. Evidently, he coerced her into leaving Jen’s husband to die. When the argument escalates, Jen holds a gun up to Steve. We then see a panicked Jen as she calls Judy, and the season ends with the two women looking down on Steve’s body as it floats in her swimming pool. Talk about dramatic.

Dead to Me: Linda Cardellini as Judy and Christina Applegate as Jen

Season 2 The next season picked up directly after the season one finale, opening on the morning after Steve’s death. Straight off the bat, we find out that Jen didn’t shoot Steve in self-defence as previously assumed. No, instead, she repeatedly hit him on the head in a fit of rage. She tells Judy that this was in self-defence after Steve attempted to strangle her, but flashbacks later show that Steve did no such thing. In the meantime, Detective Perez, who was previously working on the investigation of Jen’s husband’s death, is now suspecting something is off with the two women. Granted, every grim thing that happens in Laguna Beach seems to be within arm’s reach of the pair. Steve’s body, hidden in Jen’s freezer, is starting to cause something of a rat problem. After a clumsy experiment with acid, the two friends decide to bury his body in a nearby forest. The experience is traumatic for Judy, who breaks down in tears. This is where things turn a little soap opera-dramatic. Steve’s twin brother (yes, really) Ben rolls into town to deal with his deceased brother’s affairs. Jen’s mother-in-law also inserts herself into Jen’s life, as the two try and advocate for a stop sign to be installed on the street where Ted died.

On top of all this, Jen’s oldest son, Charlie, and his girlfriend steal Steve’s car for a sneaky joyride. Jen and Judy are blindsided when the teens post pictures of the car on social media and wind up having to pay his girlfriend money to take the images down. At Steve’s memorial, Charlie is shocked to see the car among the images included in a montage of Steve’s life. When he confronts Jen, she manages to play him off, but the secrets can’t be kept for much longer when the two arrive home to the words “I know what you did” spray painted on their house. Eventually, Charlie works out his mother’s secret. As things start to unravel, Jen decides that she must confess to Steve’s murder. However, in a shock twist, Detective Perez tells her that she will not be charged for various reasons, the main one being that there is no body. In the season finale, Jen and Judy drive to the spot where Ted was hit, where they are joyful to see that a stop sign has been installed. However, the celebratory moment only lasts briefly, as their car is suddenly struck by a drunk driver. Oh, and the driver in question? Steve’s twin brother, Ben.

Dead To Me Season 3 returns to our screens today.

Phew! It’s a lot to take in. But in a show with this many twists, diabolical characters and drama that would rival even the most over-the-top daytime TV show – there’s a fair amount to remember. And the best part? Season three looks to have even more to throw at us. From the investigation homing in on Jen and Judy’s involvement to the discovery of Steve’s body and quippy outlaw names, we just can’t wait to sit down and see how this wild story concludes.

Season 3 of Dead To Me is available to stream from today on Netflix.

