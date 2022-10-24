When you hear the word deepfake, what springs to mind? Maybe video clips of world leaders giving speeches or hilarious clips from blockbusters that put one actor in the place of another. Taking their name from the way a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness, the AI-powered media has recently made headlines with the sinister way it’s been used to create misleading news in the world of politics In all likelihood, though, you probably wouldn’t associate deepfakes with porn. But in fact, the technology is now driving a disturbing form of image-based sexual abuse in which harmless images of women’s faces are being digitally edited onto hardcore porn.

You may also like “My life came shattering down”: how image-based sexual abuse is still going unpunished

With research from cybersecurity company Deeptrace showing that around 96% of deepfake videos are non-consensual porn, a new BBC Three film is lifting the lid on the devastating impact deepfake porn is having on women. In Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next?, presenter Jess Davies investigates the real-life impact of this growing form of digital sexual abuse. Speaking to three women who have been affected by the horrifying abuse, Davies explores the emotional and psychological toll it has on unsuspecting victims, including a leading Florida state senator, Lauren Book, and the UK activist Kate Isaacs from the #NotYourPorn campaign, which was successful in the removal of 10 million non-consenual and child pornogrophy videos on adult platform Pornhub. “This panic just washed over me,” says Isaacs as she recalled finding a disturbing video among her Twitter notifications. “Someone had taken my face, put it on to a porn video, and made it look like it was me.” The deepfake video on Twitter, which supposedly showed Isaacs having sex, had been made using footage from TV interviews she had given while campaigning. “My heart sank. I couldn’t think clearly,” she says. “I remember just feeling like this video was going to go everywhere - it was horrendous.”

It’s not just public figures who are being targeted. “Imagine a world where any woman could end up in a porn film without their consent,” Davies says in the film. “We’re in this world now.” The victims include Dina, a woman who was deepfaked in graphic porn images by a colleague. With no legislation to protect victims in England and Wales, she tells Davies there was nothing she could do. In her investigation, Davies also makes the worrying discovery that deepfakes aren’t purely being created by those who are capable of using sophisticated deep learning technology. In fact, she finds that anyone with a smartphone can create this content as she looks into the app FaceMagic, which is being used to make non-consensual deepfake porn and is accessible to children as young as 12.

Deepfake Porn: You Could Be Next will be available to watch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on 12 September

Over the course of the film, Davies discovers that while the impact deepfake porn has on its victims is stark, fighting back against those who create deepfakes is an overwhelmingly difficult pursuit. In interviews with the American owner of one of the biggest deepfake porn sites, ‘MrDeepfakes’, which has 13 million hits per month and nearly 250,000 members, and a British deepfake creator ‘Gorkem’, Davies is told that without legislation that makes this practice illegal, they will continue to create these types of videos and images.

The deepfake producers aren’t apologetic about the impact of their actions, especially because there is no UK law that directly references the practice of deepfaking. “I can see how some women would have psychological harm from this, but on the other hand, they can just say, ‘It’s not me, this has been faked, I can’t suffer any damages from this,” says Gorkem. “I think they should just recognise that and get on with their day.” “From a moral standpoint I don’t think there’s anything that would stop me,” he continues. “If I’m going to make money from a commission I would do it, it’s a no brainer.”

Mr Deepfakes agrees: “I think that as long as you’re not trying to pass it off as a real thing, that shouldn’t really matter because it’s basically fake. I don’t really feel that consent is required – it’s a fantasy, it’s not real.” The impact upon the women in this documentary begs to differ. With the recent news that culture secretary Michelle Donelan and her team are “working flat out” to deliver the government’s long-awaited Online Safety Bill, which would give Ofcom the power to take action against any website deemed to be enabling harm to UK users, there’s hope that criminalisation of deepfaking could be on the horizon. It’s a worrying trend – but with greater awareness, thanks to documentaries like this, we can only hope that change will come soon. Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next? is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer