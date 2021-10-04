Demi Lovato on their eye-opening new docuseries, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, and why it’s good to be curious
Unidentified With Demi Lovato sees the singer explore the world of conspiracy theories, alien encounters and the rising UFO phenomenon. Here, they tell Stylist why it’s so important to always be learning and expanding.
One of the biggest existential questions we face is whether humans are alone in the universe – something Demi Lovato’s new Hayu docuseries investigates.
UFO reports doubled in the United States and increased across the world during the pandemic, and now Unidentified With Demi Lovato aims to uncover answers to the unexplained and explore the reality of alien encounters with an “open mind”.
Following a UFO experience in 2020 that “made them question everything”, “true believer” Lovato visits UFO hotspots, interviews eyewitnesses and undergoes hypnotherapy in order to gain new insights on the extra-terrestrial phenomenon, alongside their sceptical best friend and sister.
Across the first of four episodes, we see them meet with a woman who claims to have been abducted by aliens on multiple occasions and become pregnant with the first of 24 “hybrid children” aged 15, without ever being sexually active.
She also reveals that dealing with and discussing her extra-terrestrial encounters ended in the breakdown of her relationship.
Demi themselves admits that they have experienced “astral-projections” – an outer body experience where they saw a “bright blue light” and “three figures” who asked them to “come and see their planet”.
During a session of regressive hypnotherapy designed to help recall memories from the “missing time” reported by many who claim to have experienced alien life, Demi reconnects to this personal UFO experience. When the therapist asks them if the beings they encountered had a name and purpose, they reply, “They’re my light doctors…they protect me from myself.”
Speaking to Stylist, Demi shares that they were inspired to create the show based on their own curiosity.
“I hope everyone watching the show understands the importance of expanding your consciousness. When we expand our consciousness, it is kind of like we are sharpening the tool in order to make contact with other beings.”
They say that they hope the show inspires more people to become intrigued and interested in just exactly what’s out there.
“There are definitely pivotal moments in each episode where I find that my best friend Matthew, who is a bit of a sceptic himself, starts to switch gears. But we haven’t even scratched the surface on what this stuff is.”
Lovato is also the host of the podcast 4D With Demi Lovato, where they share and explore what’s in the corner of their mind with celebrity guests ranging from Hailey Bieber to Jonathan Van Ness.
“I am a knowledge seeker. I’m constantly always trying to learn and learn new things and spread my knowledge,” Demi says. “I think it’s an important way for us to progress as human beings and that’s why I started the podcast.”
“We’ve done about 15 or 16 podcasts now and I’ve learnt something in each and every episode. I’m talking to people from all different walks of life and different backgrounds and different challenges and so I’m constantly learning.”
“I don’t know if I’ll ever know what all of it means, or if any of us will,” Lovato admits in the series. “But my mind is continually being blown the more I hear.”
Stream and download Unidentified With Demi Lovato, exclusively on hayu in UK and Ireland from 1 October.
Images: Getty/Peacock