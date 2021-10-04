Following a UFO experience in 2020 that “made them question everything”, “true believer” Lovato visits UFO hotspots, interviews eyewitnesses and undergoes hypnotherapy in order to gain new insights on the extra-terrestrial phenomenon, alongside their sceptical best friend and sister.

Across the first of four episodes, we see them meet with a woman who claims to have been abducted by aliens on multiple occasions and become pregnant with the first of 24 “hybrid children” aged 15, without ever being sexually active.

She also reveals that dealing with and discussing her extra-terrestrial encounters ended in the breakdown of her relationship.