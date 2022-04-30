Season three of Derry Girls was always going to tug on viewers’ heartstrings as they prepared to say a final goodbye to the host of hilarious and beloved characters. But between Ma Mary’s powerful storyline and Aunt Sarah finally getting her time in the spotlight, it’s fair to say our expectations have been blown out of the water. But as we emotionally prepare ourselves for the final episode, there seems to be a small light in the darkness. Channel 4 have announced a special extra episode of the hit Northern Irish comedy that will air immediately after the finale on 17 May.

The 45 minute episode, titled The Agreement, picks up a year on from the end of series three and focuses around the Good Friday Agreement referendum, which brought widespread peace and stability to Northern Ireland after decades of bloodshed. As the broadcaster explains further: “For this special instalment we return to Derry one year later as the gang prepare for their final year of school. It’s the week of the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement and its timing couldn’t be any worse as the highlight of the year, Erin and Orla’s joint 18th birthday party, threatens to be overshadowed. While the family try to get their heads around the possible outcomes of the vote, the gang realise that they may not be ready for what the future holds.”

Speaking about the political importance of the episode, Lisa McGee, writer and creator of the show, said: “The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote, which coincides with the gang’s coming of age; they enter adulthood just as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future. “I’m so proud of this show and of our incredible cast and crew and everything we’ve achieved over the past five years. What a journey it’s been. I’m so grateful Channel 4 gave me the space to end the stories of these characters that mean so much to me with this special.”

While we’re not sure we’ll ever come to terms with the end of such a chaotic and enduring comedy, the news of an extended special is certainly softening the blow. We can’t wait to watch. Derry Girls airs on Tuesday nights at 9.15pm on Channel 4.

