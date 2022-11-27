To this day, the Meahers remain prominent landowners in Mobile, with the family name inscribed on street signs and stone posts staking the boundaries of their property. But despite their presence in the neighbourhood, they offered no word on the actions of their forebear during filming. To Brown, their silence is indicative of the shame and guilt the US feels about the slave trade. “You know, it’s interesting. People are just afraid to touch the wound, you know? But for the wound to heal it has to be paid attention to.” Still, she is hopeful the documentary will contribute to the growing discussion around the legacy of slavery in America. “I think certainly as a white person, I feel like this is my work to look at what made me in a truthful way. And I think that’s part of the healing we have to do as a country. Like, look deep, and have hard conversations; and I hope the film is part of a difficult conversation or, you know, frankly, very painful conversation.”