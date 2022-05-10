Deux Moi, everyone’s favourite Instagram gossip account, is being adapted into a juicy HBO drama
Buckle up. The internet’s most popular celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, is the subject of a scandalous new novel and upcoming HBO Max series.
If you’re anything like us, a scroll on Instagram isn’t complete without a quick check of DeuxMoi to see what our favourite celebrities have been up to.
The celebrity gossip account, which boasts 1.5 million followers and hail themselves as the “curators of pop culture” can be relied upon for information on everything from celeb spotting and A-List romances to baby rumours and celeb feuds.
Hundreds of civilians and inside “sources” send tips of the time, date and location of celebrities they’ve seen and who they’ve been cosying up with, often accompanied with pictures or videos to prove their story. DeuxMoi dutifully publishes, though features a clear disclaimer that “ this account does not claim any information published is based in fact.”
It’s often been touted as Gossip Girl for Gen Z and back in March, the mega-account revealed that it would be publishing a novel, Anon Pls, based on “real life events”.
Now, it’s been announced that HBO Max has given a script-to-series order to Anon Pls, for a one-hour drama based on the novel which appears to tell the juicy origin story of the anonymous architect of DeuxMoi.
As Deadline’s synopsis reads: “When Cricket Lopez, assistant to one of the most notorious celebrity stylists, revamps her old style Instagram account and turns it into a celebrity gossip blog on a drunken whim, she never thinks it will become anything. It’s just a way to blow off steam after a terrible, terrible day at work where her nightmarish boss screams at her and blames her for some 18-year-old influencer’s screw-up.
“But when the account grows overnight and, even wilder, when she starts getting gossip from fans — juicy gossip — she has to face facts: her Instagram is now famous. Though no one knows that she is behind the account, its newfound success is affecting her real life. Her boss wonders why she’s disappearing on the job, her friends are increasingly irritated by her dedication to the account, and she has celebrities, investors, and journalists approaching her with bright-eyed interest. Plus, there’s a steamy new love interest who she meets through her online persona — except she has no idea if she can truly trust his motives.
But as the account grows and becomes more and more famous, she has to wonder: is it — the fame, the insider access, the escape from real life — really worth losing everything she has?”
Dealing with the price of notoriety, the nature of celebrity and the murky line between fame and fandom, it already sounds like the next great thing for true crime lovers to sink their teeth into.
We don’t know yet when Anon Pls will arrive on our screens, but the upcoming novel is due to be published on 8 November.
One thing we can be sure of? It’s sure to be a wild, wild ride.
Images: DeuxMoi/Getty