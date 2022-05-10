If you’re anything like us, a scroll on Instagram isn’t complete without a quick check of DeuxMoi to see what our favourite celebrities have been up to.

The celebrity gossip account, which boasts 1.5 million followers and hail themselves as the “curators of pop culture” can be relied upon for information on everything from celeb spotting and A-List romances to baby rumours and celeb feuds.

Hundreds of civilians and inside “sources” send tips of the time, date and location of celebrities they’ve seen and who they’ve been cosying up with, often accompanied with pictures or videos to prove their story. DeuxMoi dutifully publishes, though features a clear disclaimer that “ this account does not claim any information published is based in fact.”