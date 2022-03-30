Amsterdam in the 80s. Hair is big, waistlines are high, synth-pop is all the rage and the Cold War finally seems to be over. Into this colourful landscape comes the world’s first erotic phone line.

Netflix is taking on this wild true story in its new Dutch series Dirty Lines. The show will recount the rise of Teledutch, the first erotic phone line. Created by two brothers, the phone line, which could offer the novelty of anonymous sex, became a wild success.

At first glance, Dirty Lines promises to be fun, sexy, stylish, European romp – and we honestly can’t wait to dive in.

What is Dirty Lines all about?