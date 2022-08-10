If we asked you to complete the sentence: “hell hath no fury like a…”, chances are you’d say “a woman scorned”, right? Well, as of right now, hell hath no fury like two teenage girls teaming up to get even with those that did them wrong, because that’s exactly what Netflix’s forthcoming movie Do Revenge is about to serve up. Following in the footsteps of the iconic teen movies such as Mean Girls, Clueless and Cruel Intentions, the new revenge comedy promises superb outfits, perfect plotting and a pitch-perfect cast. Let’s dig in.

Landing in just over a month’s time, Do Revenge follows Drea (Camila Mendes), a one-time “alpha it-girl” who falls from grace after her sex tape is leaked to the school, seemingly by her popular but oh-so-shady boyfriend (Euphoria’s Austin Abrams). Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), meanwhile, plays Eleanor, an “awkward new transfer student” who discovers to her dismay that one of her new classmates is her old bully Carissa (Love, Victor’s Ava Capri), who started a nasty rumour about her when they were 13-year-olds at summer camp. After a clandestine run-in, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.

Netflix's Do Revenge: stars Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes

Described as “a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls”, the ensemble cast also includes Rish Shah (Ms Marvel), Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why) and Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones). An excellent line-up, we think you’ll agree. Even better, the movie is written by Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who previously masterminded the Netflix breakup comedy Something Great and the MTV series Sweet/Vicious about a pair of friends working together to target sexual predators on their college campus (see the parallels?). There’s also the not-insignificant fact that Robinson penned the script for recent blockbuster Thor: Love And Thunder alongside Taika Waititi.

The new trailer gives us a little taste of the delicious chaos in store as Drea and Eleanor channel their best “Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction energy,” aka “Glenn-ergy.” Take a look:

Naturally, the internet had plenty of thoughts about the trailer, with fans obsessed with the fashion (seriously though, check out the pastels and plaid skirts), the queer representation (see Maya Hawke kissing Talia Ryder for more details) and the fabulous Gen-Z spin on Y2K-era high school movies.

Needless to say, this is making us want to rewatch all our favourite 90s teen movies and break out our best Cher Horowitz outfits. All we need now is to go and play a game of croquet. Do Revenge will be released on 16 September on Netflix.