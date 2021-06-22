Khaleesi, Game of Thrones’ most iconic heroine, is used to flying the flag for kick-ass women everywhere. This is a character who hatched dragon eggs, for crying out loud.

And now Emilia Clarke, the actor who brought Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea to our screens, has stayed true to form to her one-time alter ego – by dreaming up a female-led miniseries that subverts everything we know from the more traditional realm of comic book superheroes.

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness has been created by Clarke in collaboration with comic book writer Marguerite Bennett, and a wider team of women-only designers and producers.

It follows the adventures of Maya, a chemical engineer and single mum whose power is derived from her periods.