The actor, whose grandfather, uncle and cousin all had a stutter, also took the opportunity to address the lack of empathy and understanding around the disorder.

“It’s biological and it’s often hereditary and it’s not your fault,” Blunt continued. “And I think it’s very often a disability that people bully and make fun of. So I think, to raise awareness about what it’s really about, and that there’s this soft place for you to land in this amazing organisation. It’s a big deal for me to be here.”

Blunt, who is now one of Hollywood’s most illustrious stars, previously told People that of all the causes that she now campaigns for, her work with the stuttering community is “the one that pierces my heart probably most profoundly because of my own personal experience with it.”

As for her stutter, Blunt no longer allows it to define to her life or work. In fact, she’s embraced it as something that makes it her unique authentic self.

“You’ve got to fall in love with the fact that you’ve got a stutter to accept it,” she added. “But it’s not all of you. Everyone’s got something — and this is just your thing.”